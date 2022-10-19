Karl Stirner Arts Trail bridge officially Renamed in Easton Dedication ceremony

Since it opened in 2012, the Karl Stirner Arts Trail has drawn many Eastonians and nearby visitors to the Bushkill Creek-side path who probably wonder how the various sculptures wound up there.

Fortunately, that’ll no longer be the case after the City of Easton installed a plaque dedicating the trail’s bright-blue pedestrian bridge off Bushkill Drive in memory of the man who Suggested the trail should be lined with art in the first place — Richard Mac” McAteer.

The renaming of the bridge for McAteer, who died in late December of 2021, was decided on at an Easton city council meeting back in April, and a brief Dedication ceremony was held Wednesday at the bridge to recognize McAteer’s importance to the trail and Easton. The newly named Richard McAteer Memorial Bridge connects both sides of the arts trail split by Bushkill Creek, which, according to those who knew him, is an apt dedication.

“(The trail) needed a bridge to connect the people to the trail,” Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said at the dedication. “And that’s what Mac became — he became the bridge that made this trail happen.”

Jim Toia, executive director and curator of the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, as well as an artist in his own right, noted back in April that the trail was initially just going to be a trail; lining it with art and sculpture was McAteer’s idea after he’d visited art facilities and public spaces around the country. From there Mac, as he was known to many, worked to facilitate a partnership between the city and Lafayette College, which donated the funds to purchase art for the trail.

A few paces north of the bridge, where Toia, Panto and Monica Seligmann, chairwoman of the arts trail’s board, spoke to a small congregation of people, stands “Untitled (Arch for the Karl Stirner Arts Trail)” by Stirner himself and “Late Bronze Root” by Steve Tobin — two of the many arts trail sculptures that immediately jump to mind at any mention of the trail. Those wouldn’t be there without McAteer.

“Mac was our visionary,” Seligmann said. That vision didn’t start and end with the arts trail. McAteer served on numerous boards and groups, including the Easton Redevelopment Authority board, and had a large hand in the revitalization of the city as a welcoming arts community, of which the trail is a substantial representation.

“I wanted to do something that would enlighten the public about this vision he had for the trail,” Panto said at the dedication. “I know he’s looking down on us right now saying, ‘I told you I don’t want anything in my name, I don’t do it for that reason.’ But we needed a physical reason to remember him by for generations to come. And that’s what this bridge will do.”

