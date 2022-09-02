Karen Bacon is Featured artist at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council announces Karen Bacon as their Featured artist for September and October.

TBAC will host a reception in her honor from 5:30 to 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 9 at the gallery, 127 W. Chisholm St., Alpena. This event is free and open to the public.

Bacon’s work and that of 21 additional local artists are on display inside the TBA Gallery.

About Karen Bacon

“In sixth grade, I discovered I could draw a recognizable dog and announced I wanted to be an artist,” Bacon said in a press release. “However, life happened, and I fell in love, got married, and had two children.”

She later attended the University of Michigan Flint, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in clinical/community psychology, and worked at a private psychiatric hospital.

“I then started graduate school, but after a year and a half, I had to quit due to my own psychological issues,” she noted in the press release. “Interestingly, one of the reasons I had to leave school was because I couldn’t stop doodling to do homework! I had no art training, but I automatically picked up a pen and pencil to express the pain and confusion I could not verbalize. A few of those symbolic doodles are on display at the (TBA) gallery because they have a strange beauty of their own which I feel could be called art.”

Bacon continued to explain her personal journey.

“Beginning around 2001, I started having what I called mystical ecstatic experiences that transformed my Darkness into light and healed by life,” she said. “In response, I sought a path to express this exciting new energy. In 2008, I was accepted to One Spirit Seminary in New York City and spent two years studying the many paths of spirituality and was ordained an Interfaith minister. I then returned to One Spirit and spent a couple more years being certified in interspiritual counseling. When I finished, I set up an office in downtown Alpena and happily did that for a few years.”

Bacon realized she wanted to express her artistic side.

“It wasn’t until about six years ago, at 62, that I realized I still wanted to learn to draw and paint,” Bacon said. “Finally, I got up the courage to go to the gallery and inquire about a teacher.”

Bacon recalled her beloved mentor.

“At that moment, Mark Beins walked in and we were introduced. For most of the next five years, Mark worked with me teaching me to draw–but even more important, he taught me to believe that I could! We were beginning to get into oil painting, my original intention, but unfortunately, Mark died before we had a chance to go there,” she continued in the press release. “I did do one painting called, ‘You are Cherished’… I’m hoping that once my awesome special needs granddaughter (who lives with us) goes back to school in the fall, I’ll find the time — and Courage — to try again.”

Bacon explained her artwork and the process of creating it.

“You may notice that I have nothing to sell. Well, that’s because what you see is pretty much all I have! I haven’t been doing this very long and what I’ve done are mainly family and self-portraits. These Imperfect drawings are my teachers, a record of my learning process. Wrestling with them has taught me patience, perseverance, and courage! For me, doing art is like a personal spiritual practice. It teaches me about myself, about life, and helps me to connect more deeply with my experience. It hadn’t occurred to me to draw something to sell,” she noted. “It is so time consuming, and I would simply have a hard time letting my work/play go! But I have no idea where this journey will take me next — I just hope I can keep getting back on the horse and continue to move forward!”

About Thunder Bay Arts

Thunder Bay Arts Council, Inc. programming is made possible in part by funding from Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Besser Foundation, various granting organizations such as the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan, corporate sponsors, local governments, and from contributions by patrons. Thunder Bay Arts Council provides a variety of arts and cultural programming to the community of Northeast Michigan, including Performing arts events, YouthCORE initiatives, TBA Gallery, Art on the Bay, Art Vision Alpena Bi-Path Sculptures, the Alpena ICE Fest and more. For more, visit ThunderBayArts.org.