Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and ‘The Showtime Lakers’ reunite in Hawaii
The Showtime Lakers all gathered in Hawaii for a chance to reminisce about the good old days. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and even Pat Riley were all present at their Reunion practice.
One of the most iconic teams in NBA history, the Showtime Lakers used to conduct their training camp in Hawaii.
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, the old timers hosted their own training camp in Maui for old times sake. They all wore Commemorative Reunion shirts to celebrate the occasion.
A video of all the players on the court was posted on Twitter. Magic Johnson and the rest of the Showtime Lakers showed they still had something left in the tank.