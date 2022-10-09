Kardashians and Ballers ▷ SportsBrief.com

Finally! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters, love, and basketball! Is there something about NBA players that the gorgeous television stars are not telling? What exactly is it? These and many other questions are some of the pinpoints fans have taken to social media about. Find a compiled list below of all the NBA players who dated the Kardashians.

All NBA players who dated the Kardashians. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Jamie McCarthy, Nino (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Kardashians are renowned reality television personalities who boast a significant fan base across social media platforms. They notably rose to fame following their self-titled show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently aired on Hulu. In this article, you will find all NBA players who dated the Kardashians and their lives before and after separation.

The Kardashian Curse

Although there is no tangible evidence that the alleged Curse is accurate, the fact that the list of the victims gets longer continues to add to its folklore. In 2018, during an interview with GQ, the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, stated,

Read also US Coach praises players for standing against sexual abuse in football

It is everyone around us who are not used to media attention. And we are like, oh, that will go away in a day. So I know these stories won’t matter, so don’t even let them affect you, you know?

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TV personalities (from left to right), Khloe, Kendall, Kim, and Kourtney pose during the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on 11th November 2018. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

But it’s not just men. It is friends; it is people who come and don’t know how to handle it. It’s negative. There are a lot of people who love us, but there’s also a huge handful of people who don’t like us.

How many NBA players have dated the Kardashians?

Whether you have seen every episode of their reality show or simply own a Smartphone device, you have heard your fair share of news about the Kardashian-Jenner family at least once in the past decade. It’s probably safe to say they are America’s most famous family.

Read also Guardiola hails the humility of Man City stars to welcome Haaland

There is a not-so-flattering term that NBA players like to associate with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, The Kardashian Curse. In other words, it refers to how badly certain players tend to regress, career-wise, after they start dating any of the sisters. The regression typically starts during the relationship and sometimes even after separation. Who are these players? Read on to find out.

10. Rashad McCants

Khloe and Rashad McCants arrive at the New Years Eve Party on 31st December 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bruce Gifford

Source: Getty Images

At the tenth position sits Rashad. He is not only one of the earliest names on the list but also easily the most obscure and forgotten name on this list. In 2005, Rashad McCants was first drafted by the NBA as 14th overall. During his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he pursued a public relationship with the family’s third-born sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Years after Pursuing the relationship with Khloe, the NBA player stated in an interview, that he regretted ever going public. For that reason, most of his fans began to doubt his ability and status in the league, and as a result, ended up becoming a flop.

Read also Ronaldo happy at Man Utd despite frustrations, says Ten Hag

9. Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 on 11th February 2016, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

In 2009, fresh off of winning an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, the basketball star fell in love with Khloe Kardashian. The two seemed to be head over heels in love to the point of walking down the aisle a month after dating.

However, as quickly as their marriage was, so was their divorce. The two called it quits in 2015 and finalized the divorce in 2016 before Khloe dated Tristan Thompson. Years later, it became clear that they had reconciled with no romantic reunion.

8 Rick Fox

Rick Fox Attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on 8th March 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

What Kardashian dated Rick Fox? At this point, it is clear that Khloe has a thing for NBA players. The two sensations dated when Rick was an All-Star Laker who won several championships during LA’s three-year dynasty, alongside other legendary players like Kobe Bryant and Shaq.

However, even though the two had been spotted together frequently on dinner dates, they seemed to have already split even before they had fully disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Read also NBA players who died on the court: Ballers who passed away doing what they loved

7. Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries attend the Noon By Noor Launch Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on July 20th 2011, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

As far as his NBA career is concerned, he spent over a decade bouncing around from team to team, and much of Humphries’ uneventful career has been long forgotten. Instead, he is notably remembered for partnering up with Kim Kardashian. But, even then, he is remembered less for the relationship and more for how quickly their marriage ended.

After 72 days of taking the vows, Kimberly and Kris divorced. Details on whether or not they maintained a warm relationship after the divorce remain unknown.

6. James Harden

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers poses at the 76ers Training Complex on 26th September 2022, in Camden, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Another Khloe victim on the list is James Harden. These two dated in 2015 at a time when Khloe was hoping to find a way to recover from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. Was James Harden a rebound? This is a question that has somewhat not been addressed.

The NBA player once stated that the year he dated the Kardashian sister was one of the worst years of his life. However, he went on and claimed that it was not because of Khloe but rather because of the intense attention and publicity the relationship gave him.

Read also A list of footballers with autism in the world right now

Who has dated Kendall Jenner in the NBA?

Of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner has a fair share of NBA Athletes who experienced a media whirlwind especially after they were brought into the Kardashians’ world. Here are all NBA players who dated Kendall Jenner.

5. Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Attends Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on 9th September 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Jordan is the first NBA player on the list linked to Kendall Jenner. When he was just a rookie playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he got involved with Victoria’s Secret model, Kendall Jenner.

Upon dating, it was heavily alleged that Kim and Khloe disapproved of the relationship because Clarkson was quite infamous. Nevertheless, the two pursued their romantic relationship and eventually broke up due to personal issues.

4. Blake Griffin

Kendall and Blake Griffin seen on the Streets of Manhattan after dining at Carbone on 11th September 2017, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

The former LA Clippers star was once linked to the Kardashian clan, more precisely with Kendall Jenner. During their relationship, his NBA career diminished due to injuries, failing to make it to the NBA Finals, and getting traded to the Pistons. The two later broke up following the long distance dynamic between them.

Read also As he plots Liverpool revival, Klopp says even Ronaldo has confidence dips

3. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner arrive at Marquee New York on 14th February 2019, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Another of Kendall’s victims is Ben Simmons, the number one NBA Draft prospect of 2016 and eventual Rookie of the Year. The famous NBA player dated Kendall Jenner for almost two years before breaking up in 2019. However, not much was known about their relationship or even the state of it after the break up.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards speaks at a media interview during the NBA Japan Games Team Practice on 29th September 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

During the summer of 2019, the famous NBA player was spotted on a yacht with Kendall Jenner shortly after her split from Ben Simmons. Even though reports further alleged that the two were just friends, fans began speculating that the getaway was more romantic than friendly.

1. Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on 21st May 2022, in Portofino, Italy. Photo: Nino

Source: Getty Images

The most recent Kardashian-Jenner partner on the list is the NBA star leader of the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker. Dubbed the cutest Kardashian-Jenner couple at the moment, the two seem to be head over heels in love with each other.

Read also Broke NBA players: Current and former NBA players who are currently broke

She even admitted to having a specific rule of not bringing any partner on the KUTWK show before dating them for a year. That said,

I am not ashamed that I have a type, but I am also a genuine basketball fan.

The list of all NBA players who dated the Kardashians can be really long as the family is rapidly growing. However, from the list above, you will realize that two Sisters have never been involved with NBA players; Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

READ ALSO: Which football club has the most followers on social media?

Sportsbrief.com published an article about the football club with the most followers on social media. Over three billion people globally often tune in to watch and support their favorite football teams.

Some of these clubs have millions of fans on social media. Through the platforms, Clubs interact with their diehard fans worldwide. Click the above link to read more about the football club with the most followers on social media!

Read also 15 best footballers who smoke: A list of footballers who take the occasional puff

Source: Sports Brief News