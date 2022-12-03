Kaprizov’s late goal fuels Wild to Shootout win over Ducks

The best player on the ice came through when the Minnesota Wild needed him most as Kirill Kaprizov scored the tying goal with 2:35 left in the third period, extending his goal streak to five games and his point streak to 11 games.

Without Kaprizov’s late-game heroics, Minnesota would have been only the second team to lose in regulation to the Ducks this season. Anaheim had just six wins entering Saturday, three of them in overtime and two that went to a shootout.

