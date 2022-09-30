Kappa Delta Raises Money For PCAA With Their Annual Event “Quesadillas With KD” – Cardinal & Cream





Union University’s Kappa Delta Sorority Hosted their annual Quesadillas with KD event from 5-7 pm on Sept. 27 in the KD house backyard to raise money for Prevent Child Abuse America and the Carl Perkins Center.

“I like to think of it [our philanthropies] as a purpose for what we do,” Elizabeth Patterson, senior Nursing major, said.

The quesadilla meals were made to order by Kappa Delta members in their Sorority house. While outside the house, non-KD students and Faculty socialized at colorfully decorated tables, and the kitchen inside was bursting with activity.

“While it’s going on, it’s kind of crazy and hectic,” McKenna Harris, senior music major and president of Kappa Delta’s Union chapter, said while she flipped a cheese quesadilla. “But planning it, you really have to think about all the details. Small things like, ‘What are we gonna put them [the quesadillas] in? How are we gonna take orders? How are we gonna keep queso hot?’ sound kinda silly, but it’s really kind of what it encompasses.”

Quesadillas with KD is one of three events that Kappa Delta hosts as part of their annual Shamrock Week. On Sept. 26, they Hosted percentage night at Tulum, in which part of the cost of a Tulum meal went towards their chosen charities. They celebrated Quesadillas with KD the next day on Sept. 27, and they plan to finish the week on Sept. 29 with a kickball tournament at West Jackson Fields.

While members of Kappa Delta work hands-on with their other philanthropy, Girl Scouts, they are unable to work as directly with PCAA. Fundraisers such as Quesadillas with KD allow the Sorority to help their philanthropy in the best way they can.

“It kind of differentiates us from the other two sororities, as well, because we have two philanthropies,” Patterson said. “Which I think is super unique and what makes Kappa Delta, Kappa Delta.”

Follow @unionkappadelta on Instagram for updates on future events and fundraisers from Kappa Delta.

