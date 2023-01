HONOLULU — Two Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation girls soccer teams will be participating in the Motiv8 Foundation Hawai’i High School Athletic Association Division II Girls Soccer Championships, said an HHSAA announcement on the tournament made Thursday afternoon.

HONOLULU — Two Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation girls soccer teams will be participating in the Motiv8 Foundation Hawai’i High School Athletic Association Division II Girls Soccer Championships, said an HHSAA announcement on the tournament made Thursday afternoon.

According to the brackets, Kapa’a High, the KIF girls soccer champions, earned a No. 2 seed and will enjoy a bye on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the opening day of the tournament at the Waipio Soccer Complex on O’ahu.

Kaua’i High, the KIF runner-up, opens the tourney on Feb. 1 against Seabury Hall of the Maui Interscholastic League. That contest is scheduled to start at 3 pm

If successful against Seabury, Coach Chance Bukoski and the Red Raider ladies will face DII No. 4 seed Kailua High on Thursday.

Top seed for Division II belongs to Kamehameha School-Hawai’i. Mid Pacific Institute is the No. 3 seeds

With the No. 2 seed, Coach Andrea Alfiler and the Lady Warriors will first see action on Thursday, Feb. 2, against the victor of Wednesday’s Nanakuli/Wai’anae match.

Other teams participating in the Division II field include PAC 5, Farrington, Seabury, Waialua and Hawai’i Preparatory Academy.

•••

Dennis Fujimotostaff Writer and photographer, can be reached at 808-245-0453 or [email protected]