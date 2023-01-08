Kapa’a, Island School soccer teams win

KAPA’A — Kapa’a High School soccer picked up an all-win card during its Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation series played on Wednesday and Thursday at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex.

Over at Hanapepe Stadium, the Island School soccer program took both ends of its matches against Waimea High School. The Voyager men were led by Kainalu Geer finding the net twice.

Sawyer Rogoff iced the 3-2 win against the Menehune squad, who got two goals from Nicolas Alaya. Sienna Temme and Chloe Ayonon found the net for the Voyager women, who shut down the Menehune, 2-0.

With the score tied 1-1 at the break on Wednesday, Kapa’a’s Sienna Yamashita scored in the second half for the Lady Warriors’ 2-1 edge over the hard-fighting Kaua’i High girls. After Yamashita broke the ice in the 20th minute, Kaua’i’ High’s Kyla Perreira found the net in the 28th minute to force the 1-1 Halftime stalemate.

On the boys’ field, the Warriors went to Zaiden MacDonald and Kaulia Shiroma for scores that ended up being the 2-0 advantage over the Kaua’i High boys, who for the first time in the season fielded a full team of 11 players.

Oliva Jenkins, the tall mid-forward, scored seven goals to lead the junior varsity Kapa’a girls to a 12-0 final showing over the JV Kaua’i High girls who fielded just nine players.

The JV Kapa’a boys found the net four times in the first half en route to a 7-1 win over the JV Waimea boys in the nightcap on Thursday. Andrew Durocher netted two goals in the first half, and completed his hat trick (or three goals scored) in the second half to lead the win. Waimea’s Jayden Sablan, blasting “good balls” through the contest, scored the Sole JV Menehune goal to prevent a shut out.

Following play on Saturday, the next KIF soccer games will take place Tuesday when Island School girls visit Kaua’i High for a single match starting at 4 pm at Vidinha Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Island School boys will meet the Red Raiders in a 4 pm contest at Vidinha Stadium. Over at Hanapepe Stadium, Kapa’a will take on the Menehune with the varsity girls kicking off at 5 pm, followed by the varsity boys at 7 pm

The series ends Thursday when the JV Warrior boys kick off against the JV Menehune boys starting at 6 pm

Results

1-23: Kapa’a girls 2, Kaua’i girls 1 (Kapa’a Sienna Yamashita 2 goals; Kaua’i Kyla Perreira 1 goal)

1-23: Kapa’a boys 2, Kaua’i boys 0 (Kapa’a Zaiden MacDonald 1 goal, Kaulia Shiroma 1 goal)

1-23: Island School girls 2, Waimea girls 0 (IS Sienna Temme 1 goal, IS Chloe Ayonon 1 goal)

1-23: Island School boys 3, Waimea boys 1 (Wai: Nicolas Alaya 2 goals, IS Kainalu Geer 2 goals, IS Sawyer Rogoff 1 goal)

1-24: JV Kapa’a girls 12, JV Kaua’i girls 0 (Kap Olivia Jenkins 7 goals, Kap Ku’uipo Hunt 2 goals, Kap Chaira Domingo-Cadiz 1 goal, Kap Wainohia Kitamura 2 goals)

1-24: JV Kapa’a boys 7, JV Waimea boys 1 (Wai Jayden Sablan 1 goal; Kap Andrew Durocher 3 goals, Kap Jared Varela 2 goals, Kap Raiden 1 goal, Kap Isaiah Konishi 1 goal)