Kanye West Just Stormed Out Of His Son’s Soccer Game After Losing It In Front Of Kim Kardashian, Their Poor Kids!

Kanye West

Kanye West is continuing to display erratic and concerning behavior, as he was just spotted throwing a tantrum in front of estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian at six-year-old-son Saint West’s soccer game at the weekend. Yikes!

Heated Exchange

A video taken on Saturday, October 29th which was obtained by TMZ shows the 45-year-old “Eazy” rapper dressed in an Oversized green bomber jacket, Crocs x Balenciaga rubber rain boots, and a baseball cap, and waving his arms in frustration during a heated exchange with someone who is believed to be a parent of one of the other children.

Storming Off

It’s not yet known what the rapper now known as Ye was frustrated about – could it have been yet another brand choosing to cut ties with him following his racist and anti-Semitic remarks, or was it something to do with the game itself, we wonder ? – but at one point, he was spotted talking to another woman, who reportedly is a family friend, which then caused him to storm off in anger.

Reports then claim that Witnesses spotted Ye returning a few minutes later after he had cooled off, and enjoying the rest of his son’s soccer game without any further incidents.

Kim’s Reaction

The 42-year-old Skims founder, who was wearing an Oversized black Balenciaga jacket, black Balenciaga pants, and sunglasses, with her Platinum blonde hair tied back into a low bun, could Briefly be seen sitting about 30 feet away from the Yeezy designer in the video. She was sitting in a lawn chair with her three-year-old son, Psalm, and a female friend who she was reportedly chatting to throughout the game, while surrounded by her own security team.

The mom-of-four doesn’t appear to react to what is going on with Kanye (presumably she has witnessed more than enough of her ex’s outbursts!) with sources confirming that neither Kim nor Kanye interacted with each other during the entirety of the game.