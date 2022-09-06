Kante, Griezmann, Pogba and France’s most intense World Cup starting line-up Battles to watch

We know Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are certain starters, but who is the best supporting Attacker for them? Deschamps has a ridiculous set of options here.

The Coach adores Antoine Griezmann, and despite the Atletico Madrid man’s steep decline in club performance, Beneddra says Griezmann should still be considered the favourite. That said, Griezmann’s starting job is not quite secure, and among France fans, a debate rages over whether others should be given the opportunity to shine.

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman ticks many boxes – experience under Deschamps, proven winner everywhere he goes, still at the top of his game – but the manager shows a preference for support men in more central positions. Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, electric as they may be at the moment, could hit the same wall.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, then, is the most likely player to unseat Griezmann. He won the Bundesliga’s Footballer of the Year last term over Robert Lewandowski, and he’s started this campaign well, too.

Veterans Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar are also fighting to recapture Deschamps’ attention, although their ambitions are more likely to make the Squad rather than crack the starting XI.