Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 3 The Kansas Jayhawks will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night. Kansas wrapped up a three-game homestand with a 69-67 win against Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve. Texas Tech is looking to bounce back from a 67-61 loss to then-No. 18 TCU on Saturday, snapping a six-game winning streak of its own.

Tip-off is set for 9 pm ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.5. Before Entering any Kansas vs. Texas Tech picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -2.5

Texas Tech vs. Kansas over/under: 140 points

Texas Tech vs. Kansas money line: Texas Tech +120, Kansas -140

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is coming off a narrow road loss at then-No. 18 TCU, but the Red Raiders were able to cover the 6.5-point spread. They had won their previous six games, with all of them coming at home. Texas Tech led by 11 points at Halftime but was unable to overcome 23 turnovers in the loss to the Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders are coming into this game riding a 29-game home winning streak, so they will be feeling great about their chances of beating Kansas. Their balanced lineup is paced by senior forward Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho (12.3), senior guard De’Vion Harmon (12.2), freshman guard Pop Isaacs (10.8) and sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson (10.0) are each scoring in double figures as well.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has a lineup that features several returning players from last season’s national title team, so the Jayhawks have plenty of experience playing in tough atmospheres. They have bounced back from their Lone loss this season with a six-game winning streak, including Saturday’s win against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys held a 15-point lead at halftime, but Kansas used a 22-5 run to start the second half to take the lead.

The Jayhawks are led by the Big 12’s leading scorer in Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 21.0 points per game. Freshman guard Gradey Dick (14.8) and senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (11.5) are both top-20 scorers in the conference as well. Kansas has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last six.

