Kansas vs Oklahoma State Football Preview

It’s been a month since Kansas has been able to play in the friendly confines of The Booth, and coming off the bye week, the Jayhawks may be getting healthy again.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is ranked and was recently near the front of the Big 12 race, but confidence around the Cowboys is waning a bit heading into this matchup.

Opponent Overview

Team: Oklahoma State

Records: 6-2

Line: OSU -2 (opened OSU -5.5)

Team Form

The Cowboys have spent most of the year in the top half of the AP Top 25 poll and have been in the top 10 for more than a month, but a handful of other Big 12 teams have had arguably more shine at various points. OSU started 5-0 before losing in overtime to TCU on the road but then bounced back with a win over Texas. But the Cowboys’ stock is falling fast. And that’s because Oklahoma State got dismantled last week against Kansas State 48-0 in a game in which OSU was outgained 495 to 217.

