Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 8 Kansas is out for Revenge as the Jayhawks host No. 7 Kansas State in a rematch of K-State’s 83-82 overtime win from two weeks ago. The last time the Wildcats swept the season series against their in-state foe was the 1982-83 season, and getting a win inside Allen Fieldhouse won’t be easy.

KU’s last home loss to K-State came in 2006 and the Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) appear to have found their direction again by virtue of a 77-68 win at Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

But K-State (18-3, 6-2) continues to stand out as one of college basketball’s top turnaround stories in Year 1 under Coach Jerome Tang. The Wildcats are a projected No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology and can further solidify their Big 12 title candidacy and postseason resume with another big win over their arch rival. In the first meeting, Jalen Wilson scored 38 for KU in a losing effort while Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each scored 24 for Kansas State. Both teams have likely adjusted defensively, and it will be interesting to see who steps up this time around.

Keep it locked here for live updates, highlights and analysis from the second rendition of the Sunflower Showdown.