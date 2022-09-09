Kansas volleyball team rolls to 8-0 with sweep in home opener

After recording seven wins in seven matches away from home to open the season, the Kansas Women’s volleyball team finally opened play at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday night.

And the Jayhawks kept their unbeaten streak alive, moving to 8-0 on the season with a three-set sweep of Wichita State, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady led Kansas with 14 kills and sophomore Caroline Bien added 11 kills and 10 digs.

“It was great to be back,” KU Coach Ray Bechard said after the match. “The enthusiasm and energy in Horejsi is amazing. The band adds a whole other element, and it was a good crowd. I think they are getting really attached to this team after just one match. We were consistently steady tonight. We had a couple minor hiccups, but we were steady passing and steady serving.”

Kansas held the Shockers to a hitting percentage of .094 while hitting .288 itself. In addition, super-senior Rachel Langs recorded eight total blocks.

The win came one night after KU defeated Kansas City in four sets, dropping the first set 26-24 and rolling from there, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16 to take the match.

Langs led Kansas with 11 kills and sophomore setter Camryn Turner posted a double-double of 33 assists and 14 digs.

Earlier in the week, KU moved up to No. 19 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. KU opened the season at No. 23 and was ranked 20th last week.

The Jayhawks will close out play at the Kansas Invitational against UNLV at 6:30 pm Friday.

“This is a good team,” Bechard said of his unbeaten Jayhawks. “We have a tough schedule, and UNLV is very athletic, so I think that will be our biggest challenge.”