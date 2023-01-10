Kansas State’s Jerome Tang ‘not focused’ on Longhorns Rumors

Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang is one of a few names that have emerged in Texas basketball’s coaching search. Tang is having a successful first season with the Wildcats, as they rose to No. 11 in the most recent AP Poll Top 25. Tang was asked about any potential Texas interest during his Monday media availability.

“We try to focus on what’s going on right now and I tell our guys that,” Tang said. “All of a sudden people want to come do interviews. None of that matters. We have a short window to accomplish something that we want to accomplish that we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives. That is all I am focused on. I am not focused on anything else. I have never commented on what I was going to do in the future at any point in my life. If God wants me at K-State, this is where I’m gonna be. If God wants to move me, that is where I’m gonna go. I’m gonna follow his lead.”

Texas fired Beard for cause on Jan. 5 after he was Arrested and charged with third-degree felony Assault on Dec. 12. Beard allegedly assaulted his fiancee Randi Trew. The arrest affidavit alleged Beard used his forearm in a rear choke hold on Trew as well as bit her and threw her off a bed.

Texas brass made the decision less than a month after the incident that Beard would not return to the Longhorns’ sideline.

“Really think highly of Chris Beard the basketball coach, but what’s best for the integrity of the university?” one high-level source told Horns247. “After that police report, what if there’s another argument? Is that a risk the university or its brand can take? Why did it take 11 days for his fiancee to come forward with the information she presented? Why wasn’t she out front the very day it happened?”

The Texas opening is slated to be one of college basketball’s most attractive jobs. Texas has deep pockets and a sparkling new arena to help a potential new Coach make a major impression on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

Kentucky’s John Calipari was another name with heavy ties to the Texas opening, although he denied any contact during his Monday radio show.

“I haven’t talked to anybody. My concern right now is my guys, my team, and getting this right,” Calipari said. “I only want to talk about this job. I love this job. I love this group.”

Calipari’s comments come after Texas Athletic director Chris Del Conte denied having any contract with Calipari.

“That’s news to me,” Del Conte said, per the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls. We’ve been focused on supporting (interim coach) Rodney Terry and our athletes. I haven’t had any discussions with anybody. That’s way too premature, just Internet fodder.”

Isaac Trotter contributed to this report.