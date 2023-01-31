Kansas State vs Kansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas State vs Kansas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

Kansas State vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas (18-3), Kansas State (17-4)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcats got them a few weeks ago.

It was a blast of an overtime win over the Jayhawks by doing just enough on the boards and coming up with just a bit more from the field in a dead even battle.

They might be scuffling a wee bit losing their last two games on the road, but they’re still moving the ball around as well as anyone in the country, the defense is still a killer – especially at stopping the three – and they already proved they can Hang with the Jayhawks on the glass.

Kansas lost three in a row before pushing past Kentucky. It’s not its normal dominant-shooting self on the inside, it’s not getting to the line enough, and the lack of pop from the bench is starting to become a wee bit of a problem.

However…

Why Kansas Will Win

Again with the road issues. Kansas State has lost three of its last five games away from Manhattan – it’s unbeaten at home.

Yeah, it’s great at coming up with the extra pass, but it also turns it over way too much, and that’s a problem against the Jayhawks.

Any mistake against this bunch turns into instant points. That starts by being able to hold up on the defensive glass.

Against, Kansas State won the first rebounding battle – it was +6 – but that’s relatively rare. TCU was able to Crush the Jayhawks on the boards in their Lone loss in Allen Fieldhouse, and it didn’t help that the D went bye-bye in the blowout.

As long as they can keep things moving – they passed better than Kansas State in the first meeting – all should be fine as long as they own the interior.

What’s Going To Happen

This game always matters, but this will have just a little extra juice for KU after losing the first time around.

Kansas won’t be as awful from three, but it won’t get to the line as much – it made a season-high 24 free throws in Manhattan.

It’ll do a great job of preventing the second chances that became a killer in the loss, and it should be Stronger on the inside. Kansas State will stall a bit in the second half, there will be a mini-run for the home side, and it’ll be yet another very, very good game.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas 76, Kansas State 72

Line: Kansas -7, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Ranking: 4.5

– CFN Fearless Predictions



