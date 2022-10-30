Kansas State, UNC Surge in College Football Coaches Poll

The top eight teams in this week’s USA Today coach’s poll were unchanged after Saturday’s slate of games, but several squads made some large strides in the middle of the pack.

The biggest improvement in the top 25 came from Kansas State after throttling then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48–0 over the weekend. As a result of the shutout loss, the Cowboys dropped to No. 18 and the Wildcats jumped from No. 22 to No. 14.

UNC moved up six spots to No. 15 after defeating Pitt, and Wake Forest plummeted nine spots to No. 19 after getting blown out by unranked Louisville, 48–21. Finally, UCF cracked the top 25 thanks to its 25–21 win over then-No. 19 Cincinnati. The Bearcats ended up on the outside looking in for this week’s rankings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button