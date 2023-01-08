Kansas State, Providence rise to the latest top 25 ranking

We’re a week into January and very little seems to make sense this season in NCAA basketball. Some great teams are off to rough starts, some under-the-radar schools are really thriving, and there seems to be a revolving door at the top spot in the nation. Conference play is underway in basically every single conference and it has already produced intriguing results, especially in some of those tighter power conferences.

Those holiday tournaments were great, but they’re now weeks and weeks in the past. Great performances in Maui, the Bahamas, or Portland don’t matter if you can’t win games in January and February. There have certainly been more than a few surprises in recent weeks and some of these memorable moments will be reflected today. Through upsets, and buzzer-beaters, and wild efforts by players and coaches alike, we’re here in early January.

From two months of basketball, before and during conference play, we’re taking this week’s glance at the best teams in the nation. As always, we’re doing our best to determine the top 25, although rankings of these teams are certainly not an easy task at this point in the season. A large percentage of ranked teams lose every week, especially with some of these ranked vs. ranked matchups in conference play. Regardless, we’ve given our best effort and present the current update to the rankings and a look at where these teams stand.