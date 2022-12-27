Kansas State names Jason Mansfield head volleyball Coach

Kansas State names Jason Mansfield head volleyball Coach

Kansas State has turned to a highly respected Assistant to lead its volleyball program.

Jason Mansfield, who took part in seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship in stops as an assistant at powerhouses Stanford and Washington, was named the Wildcats’ ninth head coach on Tuesday by athletics director Gene Taylor.

Mansfield, who spent the past five seasons at Washington, will be formally introduced at a news conference next week.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason and his family to Manhattan and the Wildcat volleyball family,” Taylor said in a statement. “The search for our new head Coach Drew attracted significant interest from all over the country, and we feel Jason is the perfect fit to lead us.

More:Suzie Fritz out after 22 seasons as Kansas State volleyball Coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button