Kansas State men’s basketball vs. Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State men’s basketball vs. Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang still wasn’t quite sure what to make of the Sunflower Showdown on the eve of his first meeting with Kansas as Kansas State head basketball coach.

“I really don’t know, because I haven’t been here,” he said.

But Tang had some very clear ideas on what he would like to see from the in-state rivalry when his No. The 15-ranked Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) take on No. 2 KU (16-1, 5-0) at 6 pm Tuesday at sold-out Bramlage Coliseum.

“To me a rivalry is when both teams are winning games and it’s close, not just because one fan base doesn’t like the other fan base,” he said. “To make it a rivalry, both sides have got to do something, and I don’t know that we have made it a rivalry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button