Kansas State men’s basketball suffers first Big 12 loss against TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas State was bound to come back to earth sometime, but nobody expected the Wildcats to land with such a thud.

Well. 17-ranked TCU took advantage of every Kansas State miscue — and they were numerous — to essentially run the No. 13 Wildcats out of the gym on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena, 82-68.

It was the first Big 12 loss for K-State, which fell to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. TCU improved to 14-3 and 3-2.

Emanuel Miller led TCU with 23 points, while big man Eddie Lampkin, who came in averaging just 7.3 points, had 13 in the first half alone and finished with 17. The Frogs also got 13 points and 11 assists from Mike Miles.

