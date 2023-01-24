Kansas State-Iowa State prediction, pick, how to watch

Big 12 action is back with a Clash of ranked Titans when the No.5 Kansas State Wildcats face off against the No.12 Iowa State Cyclones. You won’t want to miss this game in Ames. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction and pick.

The Kansas State Wildcats have proven to be the breakout team of college basketball’s best conference. With a near-flawless record of 17-2 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, Kansas State continues to prove that their success has been far from a fluke. They’ve been tested by the likes of Kansas, Baylor, and Texas while coming up victorious on each occasion. They’ve Cemented themselves as one of the top-5 teams in the Nation and will look to earn a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

Iowa State is tied for second place in the Big 12 with Rival Texas, who they managed to beat by double-digits earlier this month. They’ve garnered national attention as a scary team with the potential to make a deep run into March Madness. Their last loss to a Lesser Oklahoma State Squad by only two points should serve as motivation for the Cyclones to get back on track here against the Wildcats. With a win here, Iowa State would effectively share the No.1 spot in the standings with their opponent tonight, tightening an already photo-finish race in the Big 12.

Here are the Kansas State-Iowa State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Iowa State Odds

Kansas State: +5.5 (-110)

Iowa State: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-115)

Under: 134.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

This Kansas State team is proving to everyone why they belong in the NCAA Championship discussion. They’ve been thriving in what is seen as college basketball’s toughest conference, beating ranked opponents and deep teams alike. Senior leader Keyontae Johnson has been performing like a future NBA draft pick. His 18.5 PPG and stellar rebounding totals prove that he is a dominant force around the basket. Additionally, guard Markquis Nowell is averaging a whopping 8.2 assists per game, which is the second-highest total in the nation. As a team, they’re averaging 78 points per game and with Nowell distributing the ball, every player on this team has an opportunity to score. They’ll have a tough test in Ames, IA against the Cyclones, but look for the Kansas State Wildcats to prove why they are ranked where they are.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread

Coming into this game as a 5.5-point favorite against the 5th-ranked team in the Nation goes to show how serious of a roster the Iowa Cyclones have. Each player on the court can seemingly merge roles and play different positions. As a team, they’re aggressive on both the defensive and offensive glass. All starters share a similar rebounding total as an emphasis for them is to crash the boards. They also get it done on the defensive end, averaging just under 10 steals per game and holding their opponents to an average of 58.6 PPG. Iowa State’s tough defense will look to show up again and replicate performances where they held Kansas and Texas Tech to a combined 112 points. They’ll need their home fans to show up as well as to provide a boost over the proven Kansas State Wildcats.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Oddsmakers giving Iowa State the edge in this one goes to show how much home-court advantage matters in the Big 12 Conference. However, Kansas State is playing great team basketball right now. Their Massive OT wins against Baylor and Kansas have proven that this team can Hang with anyone. Look for the Wildcats to get another statement win here.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +5.5 (-110)