Kansas State football’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah to enter NFL draft

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is ready to move on.

After three standout seasons at defensive end for Kansas State, Anudike-Uzomah made the highly-anticipated announcement Thursday via social media that he is bypassing his senior season and will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Anudike-Uzomah, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior from Kansas City, Missouri, arrived at K-State for the 2020 season as an unheralded recruit from Lee’s Summit High School. He made it on the field for five games as a true freshman but really broke out the following year to become one of the most dominant edge rushers in Wildcat history.

He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2021, recording 51 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He followed that this past season with 46 stops, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, despite consistently receiving extra attention from opposing defenses.

