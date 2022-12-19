Kansas State football looks forward to facing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN — As a two-time All-American, Deuce Vaughn has a major decision to make about his football future.

Does he return to Kansas State for a senior-year encore, or chase his dream of a professional career and enter the NFL draft?

While that has yet to be determined, Vaughn said Monday, one thing was certain from the start. Opting out of the Sugar Bowl was never an option.

“Well, not at all,” said Vaughn, who will join the Wildcats in New Orleans when they take on No. 5-ranked Alabama at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 31. “I knew I was playing this game as soon as I saw the Sugar Bowl bid.

“The Sugar Bowl’s a game that I’ve watched growing up all the time, from (Ohio State running back) Ezekiel Elliott playing against Alabama, to Clemson playing Ohio State (and) Alabama playing against Clemson — all types of games. .. . It’s a game that I want to be a part of, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of, so I’m super excited for this opportunity.”

That seemed to be the prevailing sentiment among the Wildcats who met with the media Monday for the first time since beating TCU in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 3. Outside of a handful of players who entered the transfer portal, all are expected to be on hand for K-State’s first Sugar Bowl appearance and first-ever meeting with perennial national championship contender Alabama at 11 am on New Year’s Eve.

The No. 9-ranked Wildcats (10-3) edged No. 3 TCU 31-28 in overtime for their first Big 12 title in 10 years, and they face an Alabama (10-2) team that missed out on the College Football Playoff by just one spot.

“Everybody’s excited about the challenge and the opportunity,” K-State Coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re going to get a chance to play against the gold standard in college football for sure. Over the last few decades that I’ve really been in the heart of my career, it’s always been Alabama and really everybody else.

“And so it’s a great opportunity. We know the challenge that we’re going to face but, you know the (College Football Playoff) has got a top four. I argue that this might be the best game or Matchup outside of the CFP .”

Junior Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, a second-team All-American at left guard after receiving all-Big 12 honors at left tackle as a sophomore, also is looking forward to going against a college football blueblood in Alabama.

“They’ve been at the top of college football for as long as I can remember,” Beebe said of the Crimson Tide. “They’re big, fast, strong in every position.

“It’s a great challenge, but I think all the dudes are excited. We know what this opportunity brings, and we’ll be ready.”

Other than possibly Vaughn, Beebe and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, there was little question whether K-State’s top players would participate in the Sugar Bowl. No Wildcat is projected to go on the first day of the NFL draft.

The same cannot be said for Alabama, which features several potential first-round picks, most notably quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. But despite the disappointment of missing the playoffs, the Crimson Tide expects to be all-in for the Bowl game.

That’s just fine with K-State junior linebacker Austin Moore, arguably the Wildcats’ most improved player.

“We want to play the best of the best, and we think that we’re a team that is capable of playing with the best,” he said. “So yeah, we’re excited to play those guys.”

Ditto for junior Will Howard, who went from a redshirt candidate to starting quarterback midway through the season when Adrian Martinez got hurt.

“People are saying they’re having a down year for them, and the fact that it’s a down year and they’re still ranked No. 5, so that tells you enough about Alabama,” said Howard, who will remain the starter even if Martinez is cleared to play. “For me, it’s such a cool opportunity, just to be playing in a New Year’s Six game, the Sugar Bowl.

“The stage is big-time. I’m just really excited for the opportunity, because we get to measure ourselves against the best, and we feel like we’re one of the best, too, so it will be fun.”

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @arnegreen.