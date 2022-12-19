Kansas State football looks forward to facing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN — As a two-time All-American, Deuce Vaughn has a major decision to make about his football future.

Does he return to Kansas State for a senior-year encore, or chase his dream of a professional career and enter the NFL draft?

While that has yet to be determined, Vaughn said Monday, one thing was certain from the start. Opting out of the Sugar Bowl was never an option.

“Well, not at all,” said Vaughn, who will join the Wildcats in New Orleans when they take on No. 5-ranked Alabama at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 31. “I knew I was playing this game as soon as I saw the Sugar Bowl bid.

“The Sugar Bowl’s a game that I’ve watched growing up all the time, from (Ohio State running back) Ezekiel Elliott playing against Alabama, to Clemson playing Ohio State (and) Alabama playing against Clemson — all types of games. .. . It’s a game that I want to be a part of, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of, so I’m super excited for this opportunity.”

