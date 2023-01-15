Kansas State football linebacker Daniel Green will be back in 2023

Kansas State’s football team got a lot better on defense Saturday, and that’s not even counting a key transfer Portal addition.

Middle linebacker Daniel Green, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, announced via social media that he is returning next year as a super-senior after an injury-plagued 2022 season.

“I have thought long and hard about leaving and entering the 2023 NFL draft,” he wrote. “After a season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year, I wanted to finish my college career playing my best ball. See y’all in the fall.”

Green, a 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior from Portland, Briefly entertained thoughts of leaving after a breakout junior year in 2021 when he led the team in tackles with 89 and tackles for loss with 16, while recording three sacks and two fumble recoveries. But he decided to return after an 8-5 season in hopes of helping the Wildcats win a conference championship.

