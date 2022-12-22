Kansas State football early signing day for 2023 recruiting cycle

Kansas State football early signing day for 2023 recruiting cycle

MANHATTAN — The days and hours leading up to college football signing day can be harrowing ones for coaches and recruiting coordinators alike.

That’s why Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman was all smiles Wednesday night when he met with the media to discuss the Wildcats’ early Haul for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

There were no 11th-hour defections. On the contrary, three late additions on Tuesday and Wednesday proved to be the cherry on top for what may well be K-State’s most decorated recruiting class ever.

By the time the day was over, K-State had 26 signatures — 23 from the high school ranks and three junior college transfers — to go with a pair of recent transfer Portal additions. On a national level, Rivals had the Wildcats’ class ranked No. 28, 247Sports No. 29 and On3 No. 34.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button