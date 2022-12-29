Kansas State football defense wary of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

NEW ORLEANS — To a man, Kansas State’s players and coaches have embraced the idea of ​​facing the best Alabama has to offer this week in the Sugar Bowl.

The fact that none of the Crimson Tide’s top stars — nor any of K-State’s for that matter — chose to opt out certainly makes for a more compelling matchup when the two teams square off at 11 am Saturday at Caesars Superdome.

Of course, for a K-State defense tasked with holding down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, it also might fall in the category of being careful what you wish for. The dynamic 6-foot, 194-pound junior from Pasadena, California, is just one year removed from winning the Heisman Trophy and is a likely top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

