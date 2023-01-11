Kansas State football adds running back and keeps Phillip Brooks

The 2023 Outlook for Kansas State football’s offense has suddenly improved.

Not only did the Wildcats get help through the transfer portal on Tuesday, but they also learned that wide receiver Phillip Brooks will return for a super-senior sixth year.

With All-America running back Deuce Vaughn leaving early for the National Football League, K-State went looking for some veteran backfield help and found it in Florida State’s Treshaun Ward.

Ward, a 5-foot-10, 192-pound senior from Plant City, Florida, will have two years of eligibility left after appearing in 10 games with six starts this past season for the Seminoles. He rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and has 1,241 career yards with 12 scores.

