Kansas State football adds running back and keeps Phillip Brooks

The 2023 Outlook for Kansas State football’s offense has suddenly improved.

Not only did the Wildcats get help through the transfer portal on Tuesday, but they also learned that wide receiver Phillip Brooks will return for a super-senior sixth year.

With All-America running back Deuce Vaughn leaving early for the National Football League, K-State went looking for some veteran backfield help and found it in Florida State’s Treshaun Ward.

Ward, a 5-foot-10, 192-pound senior from Plant City, Florida, will have two years of eligibility left after appearing in 10 games with six starts this past season for the Seminoles. He rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and has 1,241 career yards with 12 scores.

K-State also returns DJ Giddens, who ran for 518 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman while serving as Vaughn’s primary backup this past season. Jordan Schippers and Anthony Frias are also back, and the coaches are high on 2023 incoming freshman Joe Jackson.

With Brooks announcing his decision, K-State’s rebuilding task at wide receiver became less daunting. The Wildcats’ top three receivers — Malik Knowles, Kade Warner and Brooks — were all seniors, and Knowles already announced that he will not be back, while Warner’s Eligibility ran out.

Brooks not only ranked third on the team with 45 catches and second in receiving yards with 587 yards to go with four touchdowns, but also was the Wildcats’ top punt returner. He begins his final season with 129 career receptions for 1,538 yards and nine touchdowns, plus four punt return scores.

K-State also brings back promising wideout RJ Garcia (7 catches for 70 yards and one touchdowns) and Mississippi transfer Jadon Jackson, who preserved his redshirt by appearing in just three games. Also returning is tight end Ben Sinnott, who had a breakout year with 31 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns.

