Kansas Soccer Coaches Association All-State Teams – The Kansan

Class 5A First team FWD Alvaro ‘Jr’ Quezada, sr., Maize South FWD Baha Ibrahim, sr., Blue Valley Southwest FWD Ethan Young, sr., Saint Thomas Aquinas FWD Miles Edwards, jr., Maize South FWD Jordan Garvin l, sr., Shawnee Heights FWD Crew Alvarez , so., Blue Valley Southwest FWD Victor Medina, jr., Newton MID Vitor Geromel, jr., Maize South MID Gavin Bowman, sr., Maize South MID Barrett Kitts, sr., Saint Thomas Aquinas MID Drew Price, Sr., Blue Valley Southwest MID Collin Hershberger, Sr., Newton MID Maclain Dahm, Jr., Blue Valley Southwest MID Dominic Zuniga , Sr., Goddard MID Caleb Brueckner, Sr., Spring Hill MID Nate Stephens, jr., Andover Central DEF Caden Wait, jr., Maize South DEF Michael Bernabe, jr., Blue Valley Southwest DEF Brennan Sant, sr., Blue Valley Southwest DEF Gabe Garcia, sr., Saint Thomas Aquinas DEF Hudson Bell, sr. , Sumner DEF Jesus Renteria, Sr., Newton GK Andrew Cole, Sr., Maize South Second team FWD Brian Aleman , Sr., Goddard FWD Anthony Consuegra, Sr., Saint Th own Aquinas FWD Giovanni Garcilazo, sr., Emporia FWD Carson Achey, so., Goddard FWD Darrien Gates, jr., Sumner FWD Alex Truong, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel FWD Juan Hernandez, Jr., Sumner MID Ben Scognamillo, Jr., Kapaun Mt.

Subscribe Now to continue reading.

Log In

Join Now