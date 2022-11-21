Kansas No. 1 in Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

The Kansas Jayhawks are No. 1 in the first Heartland College Sports Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings After Week 1 of the 2022-23 season. Our Power Rankings will appear every Monday.

1. KANSAS (4-0: Last Week — 2)

Kansas beat Duke in the Champions Classic and goes into the Battle 4 Atlantis undefeated. Jalen Wilson is playing the best basketball of his college career. Gradey Dick is going to be a prime candidate to be Big 12 Freshman of the Year. DaJuan Harris Jr.’s growth at point guard has been tremendous.

2. TEXAS (3-0: Last Week — 3)

Texas may have played the best game I’ve seen it play since I started covering Big 12 basketball for Heartland College Sports when it beat Gonzaga. The next two games are prep work for a difficult December that starts with a game against Creighton, which plays Texas Tech this week in Maui.

3. BAYLOR (4-1: Last Week — 1)

Baylor suffered its first loss of the season to Virginia, followed by a win over UCLA on Sunday. They drop a couple of spots here, in part because Texas’s win over Gonzaga was impressive. The Bears need to keep working on their frontcourt rotation.

4. TEXAS TECH (3-0: Last Week — 4)

Tech holds steady here. They’ve feasted on mid- and low-majors and looked comfortable doing it. The Red Raiders get their first temperature check of the season this week at the Maui Jim Classic.

5. WEST VIRGINIA (4-0: Last Week — 6)

The Chemistry for the Mountaineers looks great early. Coach Bob Huggins seems to be pulling all the right strings with this group. But we’ll learn a lot about them this week at the Phil Knight in Oregon.

6. KANSAS STATE (3-0: Last Week — 7)

Kansas State moves up a spot after a one-win week as they prepare for their trip to the Cayman Islands. The bigger tests are coming. But the Wildcats have a chance to win that tournament this week, as they’re one of only two Power 5 programs in the field (LSU).

7. IOWA STATE (3-0: Last Week — 8)

The Cyclones have won three games and had solid efforts in all three. Like West Virginia, the Cyclones are headed west to Oregon for their first real tests of the season.

8. TCU (3-1: Last Week — 5)

TCU absorbed the worst loss you’re likely to see by a Big 12 team in non-conference by falling to Northwestern State, which was the 11th-worst Ken Pomeroy-ranked team in the nation. The Horned Frogs bounced back and won their next game. But there are some Chemistry issues to work out and TCU needs both Mike Miles Jr. (injury) and Damion Baugh (suspension) back soon.

9. OKLAHOMA (3-1: Last Week — 10)

Oklahoma bounced back this week with a couple of wins over solid mid-majors. Now, it’s off to the ESPN Events Invitational with an opener against Nebraska. Grant Sherfield is playing exactly like the Sooners hoped the transfer would play.

10. OKLAHOMA STATE (3-2: Last Week — 9)

The good news is that forward Moussa Cisse is playing like he wants to be the Big 12 Player of the Year (or at least repeat as the league’s defensive player of the year). The bad news is that the Cowboys have lost their two games by a total of five points, the second of which was to future Big 12 Rival UCF. Those games might be Pivotal come NCAA Tournament time, if the Cowboys are on the bubble.

