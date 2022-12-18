Kansas men’s basketball dominates Indiana on Saturday

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular season continued Saturday with a matchup at home against Indiana.

The No. 6 Jayhawks came in off of a rivalry win on the road against Missouri. The No. 16 Hoosiers came in off of a loss in a neutral-court situation against Arizona. This represented Kansas’ most significant game at home to date this season.

Did Coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks’ Squad keep its winning streak alive? Did Coach Mike Woodson’s Indiana Squad become the first to beat Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse this season? This was a matchup of Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference programs.

Here’s what happened:

FINAL: Kansas 84, Indiana 62

Kansas leads 75-53 against Indiana with 3:58 left in the 2nd half

This is a rout. There’s no way around it. The Jayhawks are crushing the Hoosiers and have led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Kevin McCullar Jr. is up to a double-double now for Kansas, at 11 points and 11 rebounds, and he might not be the only player with a double-double by the end of this. Dajuan Harris Jr. is pretty close to one. And so is Jalen Wilson.

Kansas leads 66-46 against Indiana with 7:58 left in the 2nd half

It looks like the Jayhawks will be able to coast to the finish, leading by 20 points with just under eight minutes left in regulation. The shots haven’t really been falling for Jalen Wilson, but his teammates have had his back and been hitting enough of their own. And that has Kansas’ offense clicking against Indiana.

Seven different Jayhawks have scored, and all have at least six points who have. Bobby Pettiford Jr. has eight points off the bench, to go along with four assists. Zuby Ejiofor has six points off the bench, to go along with a couple of rebounds.

Kansas leads 58-40 against Indiana with 12:09 left in the 2nd half

The shots are starting to fall for Kansas, which now leads by 18 points with about 12 minutes left in regulation. KJ Adams Jr. is up to three fouls now for the Jayhawks, but Zuby Ejiofor seems to be holding his own inside in relief. And, of course, it helps to have Defenders like Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. out there with Ejiofor.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has been doing much better lately for Indiana, and may even have a double-double with points and blocks by the end of this. He’s got nine points and seven blocks. But he needs some help, and he isn’t getting it right now.

Kansas leads 48-38 against Indiana with 16:06 left in the 2nd half

With Xavier Johnson unavailable, Indiana sent Tamar Bates out with its starters out of Halftime while Kansas went with its usual five. And although the Hoosiers looked like they were in far more control than they appeared to start the game, the Jayhawks are still up double digits at the first stoppage after halftime. It’ll be a tough comeback for Indiana to pull off, considering Kansas has led by as many as 22 points.

The Jayhawks do, though, seem to have lost a lot of their momentum. The shots aren’t falling the same way they did in the first half. And some of those shots haven’t exactly been great looks, as the Hoosiers have been much more effective defensively.

HALFTIME: Kansas 44, Indiana 29

Kansas leads 37-20 with 3:33 left in the 1st half

Kansas is rolling, up 17 points with about three and a half minutes left before halftime. Trayce Jackson-Davis still hasn’t scored yet for Indiana. On Kansas’ end, Gradey Dick is already at 10 points to lead all scorers.

It’s not hard to see why the Jayhawks are up so much, when you see they’re shooting better than 60% from the floor and almost 60% from behind the arc. The Hoosiers are shooting 28% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc. Getting Jackson-Davis going would solve a lot of Indiana’s problems, as it would also open up the floor for his teammates.

Kansas leads 28-17 against Indiana with 6:36 left in the 1st half

An unfortunate scene has just seen Indiana guard Xavier Johnson leave the floor after getting hurt. Johnson appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury. Although he hadn’t produced much yet in this game, he is one of the Hoosiers’ leading talents.

Johnson’s absence will mean Indiana won’t be able to take as much advantage of Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. getting into foul trouble. Harris picked up a second foul with 9:13 left in the first half and will likely not play again this half.

Kansas leads 21-8 against Indiana with 11:51 left in the 1st half

Indiana is on a scoring drought right now that’s lasted more than two minutes. Jalen Hood-Schifino is about to go to the free-throw line to end it, but it’s a big reason the Hoosiers are down 13 points with a little less than 12 minutes left before halftime. Trayce Jackson-Davis has yet to score for Indiana ahead of this trip to the line.

Something to watch is the turnover total right now, with Indiana at six and Kansas at four. The Jayhawks have nine points off of turnovers, while the Hoosiers have three. Whichever team can control that battle will have a great shot at winning this game.

Kansas leads 12-2 against Indiana with 16:14 left in the 1st half

This game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for Kansas, which leads by 10 points with about 16 minutes left in the first half. Nothing is really working for the Hoosiers offensively. Just about everything is for the Jayhawks.

KJ Adams Jr. has been thriving so far in this one, and has seven points while shooting perfectly from the field and from the free-throw line. He also has a steal. Last game Adams was key in the win against Missouri, and things are shaping up the same way today.

Indiana won the opening tip-off, and this one is underway.

