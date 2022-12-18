Kansas men’s basketball dominates Indiana on Saturday

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular season continued Saturday with a matchup at home against Indiana.

The No. 6 Jayhawks came in off of a rivalry win on the road against Missouri. The No. 16 Hoosiers came in off of a loss in a neutral-court situation against Arizona. This represented Kansas’ most significant game at home to date this season.

Did Coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks’ Squad keep its winning streak alive? Did Coach Mike Woodson’s Indiana Squad become the first to beat Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse this season? This was a matchup of Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference programs.

Here’s what happened:

FINAL: Kansas 84, Indiana 62

