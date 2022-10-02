Kansas Jayhawks Football Storm into the rankings for the first time since 2008.

Add another line to the list of Incredible Lance Leipold accomplishments in only Year 2 at the helm. The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the Coaches polls for the first time since Week 9 of the 2008-09 season. Yes, in football.

The Jayhawks first received votes in the polls two weeks ago and there was a national outcry last year when they barely missed out on the top 25 last week. But after a 14-11 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, the Jayhawks have jumped into the Coaches poll at #17 this week.

