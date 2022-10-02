Kansas Jayhawks Football Storm into the rankings for the first time since 2008.

Add another line to the list of Incredible Lance Leipold accomplishments in only Year 2 at the helm. The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the Coaches polls for the first time since Week 9 of the 2008-09 season. Yes, in football.

The Jayhawks first received votes in the polls two weeks ago and there was a national outcry last year when they barely missed out on the top 25 last week. But after a 14-11 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, the Jayhawks have jumped into the Coaches poll at #17 this week.

Kansas also jumped into the AP poll on Sunday, entering the poll at 19.

Other Big 12 teams joining the Jayhawks in the Coaches Poll are Oklahoma State at 7, TCU at 18, Kansas State at 20 and Baylor at 22, with Oklahoma and Texas both still receiving votes. In the AP Poll, Oklahoma State is also 7, TCU is 17 and Kansas State is at 20, with Baylor and Oklahoma still receiving votes.

It’s the first ranking for the Jayhawks since October 18, 2009. Kansas is undefeated and hosting College Gameday this Saturday against also the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server.

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter.

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast.