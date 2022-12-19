Kansas Jayhawks Basketball cracks the Top 5 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll

The Kansas Jayhawks got the bump fans were looking for after their dominant win over the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend, jumping all the way up to #4 in the latest versions of the polls that were released on Monday.

With three teams above them losing on Saturday, Kansas was able to take advantage. Virginia lost at home to Houston, Alabama lost at home to Gonzaga, and Tennessee lost on the road to Arizona, which meant that their slide was the Jayhawk’s gain.

