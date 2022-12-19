Kansas Jayhawks Basketball cracks the Top 5 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll

The Kansas Jayhawks got the bump fans were looking for after their dominant win over the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend, jumping all the way up to #4 in the latest versions of the polls that were released on Monday.

With three teams above them losing on Saturday, Kansas was able to take advantage. Virginia lost at home to Houston, Alabama lost at home to Gonzaga, and Tennessee lost on the road to Arizona, which meant that their slide was the Jayhawk’s gain.

The top seven are the same in both polls, with Purdue, UConn, and Houston in front of Kansas, with Arizona, Virginia and Texas pulling up right behind. The rest of the Top 10 is a bit different, with the AP having Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas, while the Coaches poll has Arkansas, UCLA and Alabama. The polls have 24 of the same teams, with Arizona State in the AP Poll at #25 but Maryland in the Coaches Poll at #23.

The Big 12 still only has four teams in the polls, with the same four as last week. Baylor dropped slightly in both polls, to #12 in the AP Poll and #13 in the Coaches Poll. Meanwhile, TCU moved up 1 spot in the AP Poll to come in at #20 and 3 spots in the Coaches poll to come in at #19. West Virginia is just outside the poll, getting the 27th most points in each poll. Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech are also receiving votes.

With the holidays, there is only one game between two ranked teams: the Tuesday Matchup with #6 Virginia visiting #22 Miami.

