Kansas Jayhawks at Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Preview: Can KU Get Revenge For Last Year’s Beatdown?

The positive: Kansas gets a much-needed break from the grind of the Big 12 as the SEC-Big 12 Challenge takes place throughout the day Saturday. The negative: the Jayhawks still have to face a top-30 KenPom team that has one four games in a row to avoid a four-game losing streak.

Not to mention it’s another blue blood with a Hall of Fame Coach (regardless of what you think of him this year) and the reigning national player of the year. It’s Kansas and Kentucky, the two winningest programs in a game where the Jayhawks will be looking for revenge for the beatdown UK gave them in Lawrence a season ago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button