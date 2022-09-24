Kansas Jayhawk 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Schedule
The Defending national Champion Kansas Jayhawks’ 2022-2023 schedule has been released. The first notable game of the season sees the Jayhawks take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. KU will later travel to the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
Other notable non-conference games include the Jayhawks first game in Columbia since 2012 to face the Missouri Tigers. The Indiana Hoosiers will also be making a visit to Allen Fieldhouse.
Game times and channels will be covered at a later date.
- Oct 14, Late Night in the Phog, Lawrence KS
- Nov 3, Pittsburg State (EXH) Lawrence KS
- Nov 7, Omaha, Lawrence KS
- Nov 10, North Dakota State, Lawrence KS
- Nov 15, Duke, Indianapolis, IN
- Nov 18, Southern Utah, Lawrence KS
- Nov 23, North Carolina State, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
- Nov 24, Dayton or Wisconsin, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
- Nov 25, TBD, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
- Nov 28, Texas Southern, Lawrence KS
- Dec 1, Seton Hall, Lawrence KS
- Dec 10, at Missouri, Columbia MO
- Dec 17, Indiana, Lawrence KS
- Dec 22, Harvard, Lawrence KS
- Dec 31, Oklahoma StateLawrence KS
- Jan 3, at Texas Tech, Lubbock TX
- Jan 7, at West Virginia, Morgantown WV
- Jan 10, Oklahoma, Lawrence KS
- Jan 14, Iowa StateLawrence KS
- Jan 17, at Kansas State, Manhattan KS
- Jan 21, Texas Christian, Lawrence KS
- Jan 23, at Baylor, Waco TX
- Jan 28, at Kentucky, Lexington KY
- Jan 31, Kansas State, Lawrence KS
- Feb 4, at Iowa State, Ames IA
- Feb 6, Texas Lawrence KS
- Feb 11, at Oklahoma, Norman OK
- Feb 14, at Oklahoma State, Sillwater OK
- Feb 18, Baylor, Lawrence KS
- Feb 20, at Texas Christian, Forth Worth TX
- Feb 25, West Virginia, Lawrence KS
- Feb 28, Texas Tech, Lawrence KS
- March 4, at Texas, Austin TX