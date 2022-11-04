Kansas football welcomes Oklahoma State as Jayhawks go after win No. 6

LAWRENCE — There’s a level of excitement surrounding Kansas football’s first home game in close to a month.

Jayhawks Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki spoke about that this week, referring to the home-field advantage they’ve felt this season. He’s looking for that again, just as head Coach Lance Leipold is, when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Kansas has the opportunity to play in front of a fourth straight sellout as long as fans show up to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for this 2:30 pm kickoff as they did for games against Duke, Iowa State and TCU.

But what adds to the excitement goes beyond simply a better year in Leipold’s second season leading the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference). At this point last year a Bowl game wasn’t in play, while this year it is. And with that milestone sixth win once again possible, something Kansas hasn’t captured in a season since 2008, the attention around the Jayhawks’ ability to get there is building as they attempt to weather a three-game losing streak and a schedule that isn’t ‘t doing them any favors at the moment.

