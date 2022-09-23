Kansas football vs. Duke is sold out. When was KU’s last sellout?

If you plan on attending Kansas football’s game against Duke on Saturday, get ready. It’s going to be a full house.

KU football announced Thursday that its upcoming game against the Blue Devils is a sellout.

“Hello this is Kansas Football and we’d like to make an announcement DAVID BOOTH KANSAS MEMORIAL STADIUM IS OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT ON SATURDAY,” the account tweeted.

Kansas and Duke both enter this Week 4 Matchup with unblemished records. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009 following a 48-30 win over Houston on Sept. 17. The Blue Devils are off to their first 3-0 start since 2018 thanks to their win over North Carolina A&T Sept. 17.

“This is a tremendous statement regarding both the exciting trajectory of Kansas Football and the incredible passion of Jayhawk fans,” Kansas Athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement. “We are excited to host an atmosphere at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium that will Rival the best in college football. We are Grateful for the way our fans have responded to the momentum of Kansas Football and I am confident sellouts will no longer be the exception to the rule in our bright future.”

Here’s what to know about the sellout game:

When was the last time Kansas football sold out a game?

Kansas football hasn’t sold out a game since 2019, when the Jayhawks clashed with in-state rival Kansas State. In total, Saturday marks just the second sellout in nearly 13 years.

What is KU football’s stadium capacity?

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium seats 47,233 fans.

More:When is the Kansas football game? How to watch and stream KU vs. Duke

Kansas football’s Twitter account doesn’t have time for the haters

A few Twitter users tried to poke fun at the Jayhawks’ announcement. But it backfired.

How to watch Kansas football vs. Duke

Kansas and Duke kick off at 11 am CT Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1.

More:Kansas football’s Duke Matchup is another opportunity to prove the Jayhawks can handle success

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at [email protected]