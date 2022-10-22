Kansas football takes on Baylor in Waco

Game day is finally here and Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Jayhawks haven’t beaten the Bears since 2007 and have never won in Waco, Tex. in their 21 matchups. KU will likely be without a quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Kobe Bryant, as both players are dealing with injuries. Daniels suffered a shoulder injury against TCU two weeks ago and Bryant suffered a lower leg injury against Oklahoma last week. In their places, Jason Bean will step in at quarterback and Kalon Gervin will step in at cornerback.

Here is how you can check out Saturday’s KU football game:

Opponent: Baylor Bears

When: Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT

Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)

TV/streaming: ESPN 2 with Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (analyst)

Web link: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC)

KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com

If you’re hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU Athletics website has a list of affiliates, including in Wichita (1240 AM, 97.5 FM), Topeka (1440 AM, 99.3 FM) and Emporia (1400 AM). Additionally, the stations for Fort Scott are 1600 AM and 103.9 FM, while Parsons will have the game on 1540 AM and 93.5 FM.

This story will be updated throughout the day…