Kansas football star Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Kansas football star Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LAWRENCE — Lonnie Phelps Jr.’s stay with Kansas football won’t last for more than a season, as the star defensive end announced Thursday he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phelps joined the Jayhawks as a redshirt junior for the 2022 season, and rose quickly to become their leading pass rusher. The transfer out of Miami (Ohio) didn’t lose a step as he went from the Group of Five level to the Power Five. And now he’ll have the opportunity to showcase what’s possible for him in a jump to the professional ranks.

“I would like to thank God, for where I gain my strength to pursue my dreams,” Phelps said in a post he published on Instagram, Revealing the decision. “I want to use this message to thank my parents, family, and friends. Without my teammates and coaches from Miami University at Ohio and University of Kansas, I would not have the cherished memories of our time together. My dream is to play football on Sundays and I am now in a position to do so. I am excited to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button