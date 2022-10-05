Kansas football reveals location for ESPN’s College Gameday set on Saturday | Tale of the Tait

A wide-angle image of KU’s football stadium from the Campanile hill leaves a lot of sky in the frame.

by Mike Yoder

“Fill the hill,” they’re calling it, and they want Kansas football fans to do it on Saturday for a couple of hours before they Pack the Booth.

The KU football program on Tuesday evening officially announced the location of the College Gameday set for this weekend’s top-20 Showdown between No. 19 Kansas and 17th-ranked TCU.

The set for the Saturday morning ESPN preview show will be located smack dab in the heart of the Campanile hill setting.

Based on the map put out by the KU football Twitter account, the set will actually be between KU’s regular white tailgating tents on the hill and the KU practice fields to the southeast of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

There, ESPN camera crews and the cast of Gameday — host Reece Davis along with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso — will put a 3-hour Spotlight on Lawrence, the KU campus and the Kansas football program leading up to the 11 am kickoff between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs on FS1.

The Gameday set will face cameras at the bottom of the hill, with the Campanile bell tower and Kansas fans in the background.

Saturday will mark the first appearance in Lawrence by the Gameday crew for a Kansas football game. The college basketball version of Gameday has, of course, made several trips to Lawrence for Kansas hoops action.

This time it’s football they’re in town for, and the Jayhawks, led by second-year head Coach Lance Leipold, are off to an improbable 5-0 start to the 2022 season, which has featured back to back home sellouts and a return to the national polls.

All signs point to Saturday’s game marking a third consecutive sellout for the Jayhawks.

Gameday will conduct the first two hours of its pregame show outside the stadium, near the hill, from 8 am to 10 am, before moving inside the stadium for the final hour leading up to the 11 am kickoff.