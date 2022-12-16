Kansas football Liberty Bowl can be pivot point for Jereme Robinson

LAWRENCE — Jereme Robinson anticipates Dec. 28 being an emotional day, because of what it’ll represent for one of his Kansas football teammates.

Robinson, a junior defensive lineman, has only known life in Lawrence with fellow defensive lineman Malcolm Lee alongside him. Lee, a super-senior, has been able to serve as a sounding board for Robinson these past few years. And Dec. 28, when Kansas faces Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, will be Lee’s last game as a college football player.

But while Robinson will spend the upcoming days preparing to be able to enjoy one last game with Lee, he’s also aware of how that date can serve as a pivot point in his own career. He’s thought about what he can do to step up into the spot Lee, who’s started all 12 games for Kansas this year, has occupied. And Robinson has thought about becoming more of a leader, too.

