Kansas football lands high school cornerback Jacoby Davis

Kansas has added to its 2023 high school recruiting class. It’s Sunday, cornerback Jacoby Davis announced his commitment to KU, giving the Jayhawks 13 high school commitments in the class. Davis is KU’s only unsigned high school recruit, but he will be able to sign an NLI with KU on National Signing Day in February. Davis took his official visit to KU over the weekend.

Davis — a 5-foot-9 cornerback — was a highly coveted player. Over the course of his recruitment, Davis has amassed double-digit Power 5 offers, including opportunities from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M to name a few. His most recent offer came in early 2022 from Georgia. He is rated as a three-star prospect but is ranked as the No. 71 cornerback in the 2023 class and the No. 99-ranked senior in the state of Texas. His 247Sports Composite rating of 0.8714 makes him the third-highest-ranked commit in KU’s 2023 class.

Jordan Peterson led the charge for KU, building a very good relationship with the Houston native. KU was actually the first program to offer Davis, extending the opportunity way back in February of 2020. Back then, Davis thought his future was at wide receiver, but after he had a few standout seasons as a cornerback, he’s now going to play defensive back in college.

Over the last few months, Davis and Peterson have built a good bond and the KU Coach has been down to see the Recruit in person.

“He’s just a cool guy. He’s honest. He just makes me feel comfortable. I feel like he’s a good coach,” Davis said. “The things that he’s telling me, when I come up there they just have a lot to offer.”

As a senior in 2022, Davis’ North Shore team made it all the way to the state title game, where they lost. During the year, Davis had 42 tackles, 16 pass breakups, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. While covering the Texas high school state championships in December, 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote this about Davis.

“Senior Jacoby Davis compensates for lack of ideal size with terrific turn-and-run ability and could be a great late-cycle addition for somebody down the stretch.”

Well, KU is the program that will get Davis’ services.

Davis also had his eyes on KU during the Jayhawks’ 2022 season. He said he watched a game during the year but saw even more highlights from games throughout the season. He liked what he saw from Brian Borland’s defense and Peterson’s cornerbacks room.

“They had a good season,” Davis said. “I saw some of the Picks from number two Kobe Bryant. When I saw that I thought ‘That looks lit over there. That looks like a good environment there. I could come and fit right in.’”