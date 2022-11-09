Kansas football lands first pledge in 2024 class from Red Martel

The Kansas football program is already on the board in the class of 2024, Landing a commitment from Makeup accessory “Red” Martel. The running back commits to KU during his junior season in high school. Martel plays his high school football with Beggs, which has produced multiple Power 5 prospects in recent years. On the season, Martel has 118 carries for 1,232 yards and 15 touchdowns. Through the air, he has 40 receptions for 402 yards and an additional three scores.

KU offered Martel back in September when the contact period began for coaches. Jonathan Wallace — KU’s running backs Coach — and Brian Borland — KU’s area recruiter in Oklahoma and defensive Coordinator — have been leading the charge for KU. Martel has taken a pair of visits to KU this season, one coming against Duke and the most recent coming over the weekend when he saw KU take down Oklahoma State.

“The atmosphere and the love from the staff definitely felt like home,” Martel previously told Phog.net of KU. “I like the way they run the ball. I think I can fit in just well with the team and be coached by Coach Wallace.”

In the end, Martel picked KU over an offer from Colorado.

To put this addition into perspective, KU did not receive its first verbal commitment from a 2023 Recruit until May. Additionally, there are five other Big 12 teams who don’t have a verbal commitment in the class of 2024 yet. So, KU has gotten the ball rolling early in 2024, a potential good sign of things to come as the coaches look to parlay the 2022 season into recruiting wins on the trail.

Martel would arrive in Lawrence ahead of the 2024 football season. At that point, Devin Neal would be a senior, and the likes of Ky Thomas and Daniel Hishaw would be redshirt seniors. KU does not currently have a running back committed in the 2023 class, but the staff has been looking to add one to the fold.