Kansas football is ‘cinco y cero,’ and Spanish broadcaster’s radio calls convey the elation

For those who’ve never served as a working member of the media at a sports event, there are two guarantees before kickoff or tipoff or first pitch: You never know what’s being served for the pregame meal and you never know who else might be in the media dining room. Last March, when Federico Moreno tossed his plate into the trash, slung his bag over his shoulder and walked out of the media room to head up to his seat inside Allen Fieldhouse, he overheard a group partaking of the meal speaking Spanish.

“Provecho,” Moreno said, which translates to a friendly, “bon appetit.” TCU’s visit to Lawrence was the first Kansas Jayhawks basketball game Moreno would be part of for student radio station KJHK. When he made his way to his seat, that same group was next to KJHK, calling the game in Spanish for TICO Sports, a Kansas City-based marketing company.

Enrique Morales asked Moreno for his contact information and said they’d be in touch. Moreno didn’t have to wait long. In a few weeks’ time, he’d be helping TICO Sports call Kansas’ fourth run to the NCAA Championship from the radio studios in Kansas City. Moreno’s love for basketball runs so deep that when the Miami native was choosing between which Colleges to attend, it came down to powerhouses Kansas and Kentucky.

The irony is not lost on this 19-year-old sophomore that it turned out that it’s not hoops, but college football, that has helped launch his still extremely young career.

“I was never really into it,” Moreno said. “Not until this summer.”

Now, he’s evolved into a small piece of the sport’s best story so far in 2022.