Kansas football coaches, players set for busy week according to Lance Leipold

It’s been a busy period for Lance Leipold and the KU coaches following the conclusion of KU’s 2022 regular season on November 26. With KU set to play in its first Bowl game since 2008, the players and coaches are able to be around each other for the weeks between the end of the regular season and Bowl game.

In the week between the end of the season and when KU learned its Bowl matchup, the team was able to hold a couple of practices. The coaches also did plenty of recruiting as they prepared for the opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday and for the busy contact period that leads up to National Signing Day. Over the weekend, KU also hosted a big official visit weekend that has since yielded two commitments.

Once KU learned it was going to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Sunday, Lance Leipold met with media via a conference call. He was pleased with what KU got done, but noted its going to be a busy stretch for coaches.

“Well, we got a lot [done],” Leipold said. “Right now, as I kind of alluded to, shortly after the announcement the coaches quickly were packing, Packing up their backpacks and their laptops and making sure that we could access film. But we’re in homes tonight and all over the country until Thursday.”

Leipold was actually calling into the conference call from the St. Louis area, where he and several coaches were in to see commit Tony Terry in his home in Jackson, Missouri. It’s an example of the type of work the coaches will be doing this week. They’re expected to go and see several current commits, high school targets and transfer targets as well.

While the coaches are on the road, the players will still be working. Leipold previously discussed the importance of weight room time in December and how it’s something that non-bowl teams don’t get. So, the players will be working out with Matt Gildersleeve all week.

“The players will be with Matt Gildersleeve and his staff, lifting and conditioning for the first half of the week,” Leipold said. “And then we’ll hit the practice field up Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and start working back the players that didn’t practice last week slowly and start building in routine and a game plan. We’ve had some mock calendars put together and how we want to do this.”

Leipold stated that there isn’t a rule on practice limits for Bowl games anymore. In past years, there were 15 practices allowed for Bowl teams. Now, KU will have a blended focus when it takes the field. Equally, KU wants to make sure the team is ready to take on Arkansas later this month. But, the coaches also want to make sure the younger players can utilize the extra practice time to see their own development progress.

“We feel very comfortable with the amount of practices that we have,” Leipold said. “It’s not about as many, it’s about the work that we want to get certain individuals. But make sure that the first unit, second, the guys will be playing are rested and healthy but prepared and we can stay as sharp as we can with this layoff. That’s always a balance. But we want to make sure that we maximize every opportunity that we have within the schedule allowed.”