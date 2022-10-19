Kansas football Coach Lance Leipold has another goal for his team

LAWRENCE — Lance Leipold understands what’s going on.

This past weekend, Kansas football’s game on the road against Oklahoma was played on the Sooners’ Homecoming. This upcoming weekend, on Saturday, Kansas’ game on the road against Baylor will be played on the Bears’ Homecoming. Schools schedule Homecoming opponents with the aim of delivering a win for their home crowds, so for the Jayhawks to be in this position multiple times isn’t exactly a compliment.

So Leipold, Kansas’ head coach, has a goal in mind as he continues to build his program in the second year of his tenure. It’s about continuing to change the perception of what the Jayhawks are capable of. It’s about ensuring Kansas isn’t so often in this Homecoming position.

“We’re a lot of teams’ Homecoming,” said Leipold, whose own team’s Homecoming opponent this year was Iowa State. “… That’s one of the other goals of this program, is that we don’t become Everybody’s Homecoming.”

The realization of that effort may not play out in the immediate future, even if the Jayhawks have surprised many across the college football landscape by starting 5-2 overall and 2-2 against the Big 12 Conference this season. It will likely require more seasons like this, and possibly seasons with even greater success. But beating teams on their Homecoming is a good place to start.

Kansas couldn’t do that against Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 in Big 12) this past weekend. The Jayhawks lost 52-42 in that matchup. There’s still an opportunity, though, for this upcoming weekend’s game against Baylor (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12) to go differently for Kansas.

It’s a tall task, given the Bears are the reigning Big 12 Champions and crushed the Jayhawks 45-7 last season. But Kansas has shown itself to be competitive in games this season it wasn’t a year ago. And it could lead to more instant recognition in the form of another ranking in the top 25 of the coaches poll, which the Jayhawks dropped out of in its most recent iteration.

“As hard as it was to crack it, it probably is just as easy for them to remove us,” Leipold said. “ALRIGHT? Which means, we still have a lot to prove to people. But we have to prove it on the field. We have to be consistent. And keeping playing well and doing it and earning it is what is going to matter anyway. It’s nice. It’s been good for our program. I’d never want to underestimate that. But it’s really going to be where you are at the end of the year that’s going to matter most.”

Getting there will be tougher than Kansas would have anticipated ahead of the season opener, given Leipold said Tuesday that both junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant hadn’t been practicing due to injury. The team’s best pass rusher, redshirt junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr., is someone Leipold said they hope will be available against Baylor. The Jayhawks aren’t as whole as a team would like to be and the bye week comes after they play the Bears.

But there’s promise in the way redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean is playing, and the opportunity for him to improve. With the way Kansas’ offense has played at times there might not be many games the team is out of, and both against Iowa State and at times elsewhere this season the Jayhawks’ defense has shown promise. It’s just up to Kansas to execute in a tough matchup, in a tough conference, in a portion of its schedule this season that isn’t getting any easier.

