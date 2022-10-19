Kansas football Coach Lance Leipold has another goal for his team

LAWRENCE — Lance Leipold understands what’s going on.

This past weekend, Kansas football’s game on the road against Oklahoma was played on the Sooners’ Homecoming. This upcoming weekend, on Saturday, Kansas’ game on the road against Baylor will be played on the Bears’ Homecoming. Schools schedule Homecoming opponents with the aim of delivering a win for their home crowds, so for the Jayhawks to be in this position multiple times isn’t exactly a compliment.

So Leipold, Kansas’ head coach, has a goal in mind as he continues to build his program in the second year of his tenure. It’s about continuing to change the perception of what the Jayhawks are capable of. It’s about ensuring Kansas isn’t so often in this Homecoming position.

