Kansas finally admits basketball transgressions with self punishment

Back in 2017, Kansas basketball Coach Bill Self found himself waist deep in an FBI probe that uncovered all sorts of shenanigans involving shoe companies, middlemen and coaches of marquee programs.

On the eve of the 2022-23 season, Kansas essentially copped a plea to serious NCAA allegations. The school suspended Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend for four games against overmatched non-conference foes.

It also disclosed a variety of self-imposed recruiting restrictions that aren’t terribly limiting in the grand scheme of things. All in all, the Kansas administration gave its basketball program a wrist slap while trying to lessen the NCAA punishment still to come.

What happened in between 2017 and this week illustrated the incompetence of the NCAA, the determination of Kansas to protect its ultra-valuable Coach and the futility of trying to keep free market economic forces out of recruiting.

People are also reading…

Let’s go back to the beginning:

Wiretapped conversations and intercepted text messages between middlemen and coaches put Sunlight onto the shady practice of shoe companies spending big dollars to help programs like Kansas, Louisville, LSU and Arizona land elite basketball recruits.

We’re not sure why the FBI sought to punish this practice — given the far more serious crimes occurring daily in our country — but its probe was productive.

Coaches Rick Pitino (Louisville), Will Wade (LSU) and Sean Miller (Arizona) lost their jobs and several assistant coaches were convicted of crimes.

But Self skated on, operating as usual. The NCAA issued its notice of allegations against Kansas in 2019 and the school issued a defiant response in defense of Self and his money-making operation.

Kansas referred its case to the NCAA’s then-new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which took the Association’s famous foot-dragging to a whole new level.

In 2021 the school gave Self a lucrative new contract that prevented it from firing him for any NCAA violations that occurred prior to him signing the deal. They got Immunity from school punishment for past misdeeds.

Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber, in a colorful one-man protest, vowed not to cut his hair until the NCAA dealt with all the cheaters. So he coached with what looked like a gray fright wig during his final season in Manhattan before getting fired.

“We did it the right way,” Weber said after his dismissal. “We did it with our guys graduating. I’m on the NCAA ethics committee. And on the meetings, I was told that they were going to take care of the people in the FBI stuff. So I told somebody, ‘I’m going to grow my hair until something happens.’ Obviously, it’s still growing. That’s the sad part of our business. Lon Kruger told me the other day, think about all the guys in the FBI thing. They are all in the NCAA Tournament except one. So I’m just proud of what I’ve done.”

The NCAA finally gave up trying to prevent athletes from getting paid for performing in the billion-dollar football and basketball industry. Schools accustomed to paying players under the table were free to pay them over the table.

In the meantime, the hapless IARP panel continued to Mull the years-old case against Kansas even as star recruits began collecting Massive NIL dollars to perform as “student-athletes” for their school.

The last thing the NCAA wants to do is actually hurt Kansas, which is one of its biggest revenue generators. So don’t be shocked if the IARP, which will soon disband, refuses to issue a postseason ban for the defending national champion Jayhawks.

And life will go on for KU basketball, as if nothing much happened.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Kyle Boone summed up the situation:

In the initial federal indictment against Kansas, in which prosecutors presented arguments that an Adidas rep agreed to pay money to the family of a Kansas Recruit to induce their commitment, Kansas went so far as not only to deny wrongdoing but suggest that it was the victim in the case . .

If Kansas really was the victim — a Silly argument to begin with given that it undoubtedly benefitted athletically from such an alleged arrangement — then it’s hard to imagine KU would capitulate and self-impose any type of punishment at all if it felt its case was strong enough to win. It’s not a technical admission of some wrongdoing, of course, but it seems to be a negotiated halfway point that might appease the IARP and potentially allow the school, Self and Townsend to sidestep more severe punishment.

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “No program wants to have their hands tied by sanctions in recruiting, but winning the 2022 national championship makes most of this moot anyway. Nothing attracts recruits like winning. The Jayhawks have the 12thth-ranked recruiting class in the country committed for 2023 and it will likely only improve. The NCAA can, and likely will, come in with even harsher sanctions. If so, KU will survive it. By next year, all will be forgotten. Wednesday was more about dropping the program’s long-held charade that Self and Co. were just some honest hayseeds who had no idea that the most powerful people at Adidas Basketball were doing everything they could — including direct payments — to help Kansas land Talented recruits through the years. And yes, the concept of amateurism, and the rules that support it, may be ridiculous, unfair and in need of becoming extinct. That doesn’t mean they didn’t exist, nor that KU and Self didn’t make tens of millions off them. It’s their rules, after all.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Duke’s seven-man freshmen class ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings, and Arkansas’ six-man group ranked No. 2. Both programs are oozing with potential future NBA Draft Picks and the Talent to win it all. Both are also incredibly young and sorely lacking in returning production; most of the complementary pieces surrounding the elite freshmen in both rotations will be transferred. Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is used to blending new players together and creating winning teams. Jon Scheyer is not. Duke’s first-year Coach is just 35 years old and tasked with following the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Having a handful of veterans in the rotation would be nice. Instead, Scheyer has a blank canvas on which he can begin painting his own legacy. Point guard Jeremy Roach returns, but everyone else in this rotation will be new. Although it may not always be pretty for Arkansas and Duke as they acclimate their freshmen to the college game, they should only improve as the season progresses.”

Jamie Shaw, On3.com: “Scheyer made some changes, most notably recruiting a Deeper bench; [Mike] Krzyzewski notoriously likes to play a short bench and rarely kept 13 recruited Scholarship players. However, Scheyer continued recruiting at a level unmatched among his peers. The current seven-man freshman class ranked No. 1 for the third time in the past five recruiting cycles. Duke’s classes have finished in the top four in each of the past five cycles. With junior point guard Jeremy Roach and sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes the only returning Scholarship players, Scheyer also hit the transfer Portal hard. Duke’s three-man class from the portal, forward Kale Catchings (Harvard), wing Jacob Grandison (Illinois) and post Ryan Young (Northwestern) mean the Blue Devils welcome ten new faces into the locker room. This is a new coach, a new voice, and a new roster filled with new players. However, it’s Duke; they have a Legacy to uphold and expectations that will be inescapable.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Musselman’s been the Maestro of transfers all the way back to his days at Nevada. Now he’ll have to muddle through with elite recruits. Poor Musselman! Well, actually. Arkansas will be fascinating to watch. This roster, including transfers Ricky Council IV (Wichita State) and Trevon Brazile (Missouri), is both highly talented and (practically) all new. It reminds one a bit of Kentucky rosters of yore, when Calipari was churning through one-and-dones. If Musselman gets the level of D that last year’s band of Veterans played, this group really will be special.”

Rod Baxley, USA Today: “Historically, UNC has shown an ability to bounce back after losing in the Final Four. The Heels lost in the 1981 Championship game, and won it all in 1982. They lost in the 2008 national semifinals before cutting down the nets in 2009. And in 2016, Carolina followed a buzzer-beating loss in the Championship with a ‘redemption’ run to a title in 2017. [Coach Hubert] Davis is well aware of the previous history. With six of seven players who logged time against Kansas – including four starters – back, Davis and company have a chance to add their chapter to the program’s Championship history.”

“We kind of want to write our own story. This is a new team. This is a new age. For us to go out this year and do what we’ve got to do, knowing what happened last year, we’re more motivated than ever.”

North Carolina guard Caleb Love is bidding for a national championship.