Kansas Escapes upset bid, defeats Southern Utah

Kansas basketball was on upset watch for most of Friday night, but the Jayhawks were able to leave Allen Fieldhouse with an 82-76 win over Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds gave the Jayhawks a tough wire-to-wire test and neither team led by more than eight points over the course of the contest. In the end, KU closed the game on a 5-1 run to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Jalen Wilson set another career high on Friday night, days removed from setting a new high against Duke. Wilson finished with 33 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field. He is the first Jayhawk since Ochai Agbaji in KU’s win over Texas Tech in January to score 30 points in a game. Grady Dick also scored 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field. Overall, KU shot 51 percent from the field and Southern Utah shot 37.8 percent from the floor. KU was out-rebounded 45-41.

With that, here’s a recap of how the game went…

Starting Five:

KU announced the following starting five for the game…

G Dajuan Harris

G Kevin McCullar

G Grady Dick

F Jalen Wilson

F KJ Adams

Under 16 timeout

Both teams got off to solid starts on the Offensive end of the floor. Grady Dick knocked down three of his first four shots of the game to give him eight quick points. Jalen Wilson got off to a good start, knocking down a 3. On the other side, Southern Utah knocked down 50 percent of its shots. Kansas 11, Southern Utah 9

Under 12 timeout

KU’s defense continued to struggle as its offense fell into a rut at the same time. When KU’s bench unit entered the game, the Thunderbirds went on a run. They out-scored KU 13-6 over the next stretch before Norm Roberts had to call a timeout. Southern Utah 22, Kansas 16

Under 8 timeout

The Jayhawks were able to rebound following the timeout and mounted a quick 8-1 run to take the lead. KJ Adams made two baskets and Grady Dick made another jump shot to take his point total to double digits. Kansas 24, Southern Utah 23

Halftime

The two teams battled it out over the final eight minutes of action. Neither team was able to take control of the game. KU’s struggles defensively continued through stretches and the Jayhawks only forced five turnovers. On the other side, KU continued to turn the ball over and the Jayhawks gave possession away 10 times. Wilson’s two-point basket just before the buzzer was the difference between the two teams. Kansas 41, Southern Utah 39

Under 16 timeout

Even after the break, KU had no answer for Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones, who was up to 20 points by the time the first timeout of the second half came. Dick and Wilson were the only two players who could consistently score and their efforts made up 31 of KU’s 45 points. Both teams traded blows to start the second half and the Thunderbirds got the final basket before the break. Southern Utah 46, Kansas 45

Under 12 timeout

the Jayhawks still couldn’t pull away as the half progressed. Southern Utah was able to Punish KU on the Offensive glass, getting extra shots after KU was able to force Misses on the first attempt. Dajuan Harris stepped up with a pair of tough layups. Kansas 53, Southern Utah 53

Under 8 timeout

KU showed it was on the verge of taking control of the game, as Wilson, Dick and Harris all started to click at the same time. A 3 from Wilson and a back door cut from Dick gave KU a five-point lead. On the other end, Harris kept Jones without a point in between timeouts. Kansas 62, Southern Utah 59

FINAL

The game ended up going down to the wire and KU needed a big shot from Grady Dick to take a four point lead with seconds remaining. In the end, KU was able to get enough stops and knock down free throws to escape the upset bid. Kansas 24, Southern Utah 23

MAKE SURE TO SIGN UP FOR PHOG.NET’S DAILY NEWSLETTER…

With the KU football season now in full swing and basketball starting to pick up, it’s the perfect time to subscribe to our Phog.net daily newsletter! You’ll get an email from us every day with numerous stories related to Kansas — to keep you up to date on everything you need to know.

…AND PHOG.NET VIP ACCESS:

If you haven’t given Phog.net VIP access a try, now is a great time to hop on board! You can sign up right now and get an annual subscription for 30-percent off! Or, you can get your first month of access for $1.