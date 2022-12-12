Kansas City Women’s soccer team shows latest renderings to stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will be the first of its kind: a venue specific for professional Women’s soccer.

The Current released renderings Monday morning of the stadium looking at the east side of the facility. They show the word “Current” inscribed across the seating in the upper level. The stadium is expected to seat 11,500 fans.

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected to be completed in 2024. (Kansas City Current)

The beginning of construction for the $117 million Riverfront stadium kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 6.

Current officials also unveiled the following timeline for stadium construction progress.

ESTIMATED TIMELINE (per KC Current)

Stadium Groundbreaking – Oct. 6, 2022

Stadium Site Excavation – Fall 2022

Site Utilities and Building Foundations – Winter 2022

Concrete Palace/Structural Steel Erection – Spring 2023

Building Masonry for Suites, Concessions and Other Amenities – Summer 2023

Pitch Installation Begins – August 2023

Concourse Paving/Stadium Seating and Scoreboard Installation – Fall 2023

Interior Finishes for Suites and Club Levels/Concourse Finishes and Bars – Fall – Winter 2023

Stadium Opens – March 2024

