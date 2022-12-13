Kansas City nonprofit Free Thought provides life-changing literature for incarcerated individuals

Lifelong friends Emily Boullear and Christina Hake are on a mission to provide literature to incarcerated individuals and those in pre-trial detention. They established the nonprofit Free Thought in 2020 as a way to support institutions through book donations and other educational resources.

“I think everyone’s read a book that either shifted their perspective or impacted them in a way that may have changed the direction of their life,” says Hake.

The nonprofit was inspired by their backgrounds as criminal defense investigators, where they witnessed the mental toll of incarceration firsthand. After visiting the Jackson County Detention Center, Boullear’s conversations with the inmates showed her the gap in resources within the facilities.

“I realized through the process of getting to know them that their reading selection was really bad. There’s almost no rehabilitative effort going on behind bars—it’s a huge problem” says Boullear.

Free Thought began with individual contributions and cold-calling facilities to see which ones would accept book donations.

“It started with us sending just a few books a month because we were working out of pocket—we didn’t have anyone donating anything yet,” says Hake.

In the past two years, Free Thought has received support from local bookstores and community donations to expand its operation. As of 2022, the non-profit has donated nearly 4,000 books to 15 different facilities across the US, each receiving 10-15 books monthly.

Boullear and Hake curate literature donations that align with the interests of the incarcerated individuals they serve. “We want people to enjoy what they’re reading and not feel punished by it,” says Hake.

Receiving feedback from the institutions helps them decide whether westerns or romance may be more suitable for the readers. Their contributions also include books written in Spanish and Arabic to ensure accommodation for a wide range of readers.

In addition to book donations, Free Thought has also contributed to library restoration projects in detention centers. Often times these areas are neglected due to a lack of funding and understaffing.

“They had been using reading more like a reward mechanism instead of just letting kids access the library, without realizing it may help with some behavioral issues,” says Hake.

Their most recent restoration project was at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center in January 2022, where they turned an unwelcoming room into a fully functioning library.

“It’s a comfortable space now—there are rugs, beanbag chairs, there’s new paint and all of the shelving units are full of books,” says Hake.

Free Thought has also established a book and writing club at Jackson County Juvenile, where detainees are given a space to connect through literature and find a small escape from their environments.

These monthly meetings allow them to receive direct feedback on current needs and how they can continue to adapt to better accommodate. They recently donated 30 Kindle tablets to the detention center in order to make new reading materials more accessible.

The organization hopes to establish collaborations with local libraries to create an adult book club at Jackson County Detention Center in the near future, as a way of building sustainable programs that transcend the nonprofit’s reach.

Since it is not in their capacity to directly instill education programs, Free Thought is a way of introducing change.

“Instead of focusing on fixing our society and the people that live in our country, they’re just being locked up without thinking about what can be done to rehabilitate them. Providing therapy, education, and opportunities for the future can create a Mindset shift that will allow for change and a better future,” says Hake.

Boullear is currently studying for a Doctorate in Education, Researching the ways educational Rehabilitation programs impact recidivism rates. In 2022, Boullear and Hake co-directed Donnelly College’s AAS degree program at Lansing Correctional Facility, witnessing firsthand the positive impact that education investments have. The program allows inmates to take classes towards an Associate’s degree in Business, giving them increased opportunities upon their release.

Program’s like the one at Donnelly College are a step towards increasing resources in detention centers, but the efforts are still marginal across the US. Free Thought’s investments have filled gaps in many facilities with limited access to resources.

“Education should be free for everybody, including college education,” says Boullear.

Free Thought is currently seeking community support as they continue to expand donation efforts and facility outreach. You can support by donating to the nonprofit’s PayPal or subscribing to Patreon.

Contact Free Thought is on Instagram @freethoughtkc or by emailing [email protected].